Whitley Bay test for racing pigeons

There was another testing challenge on the pigeon racing calendar when local clubs competed over 150 miles from Whitley Bay into a strong south west wind.

Results:

Boston and District Flying Club: 1 Hardy and Burt 999 yards per minute, 2, 3 and 4 Mr and Mrs R. Skinner 970, 969 and 936, 5 Mr and Mrs B Garnham 925, 6 and 7 Frost and Spooner 920 and 886, 8 Hardy and Burt 835, 9 and 10 Mr and Mrs Garnham 833 and 824, 11 Frost and Spooner 778, 12 Hardy and Burt 773.

Swineshead and District RPC: 1, 2 and 3 Frank Corby 747, 721 and 678.