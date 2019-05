Witham Sailing Club are inviting you and your family to Push the Boat Out as they host free sailing over the next two weekends.

Taster days are available between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday, as well as seven days later at the same time on May 18.

All kit and safety equipment is provided, so anyone interested is just asked to bring a pair of old trainers they won’t mind getting wet.

For details of all the Push the Boat Out events near you, log onto www.rya.org.uk/ptbo.