Wilson, Clarke and G&S trio ready for Donington Park action

Having had another two weeks to strengthen his leg, Ben Wilson will head to Donington Park in Leicestershire for the penultimate round of the Dickies British Supersport championship this weekend.

In the last round Wilson battled the pain barrier to record a couple of good finishes at Assen to secure some precious championship points which keep him in the top 10 in the overall rider standings.

Since then he has been training hard to strengthen the leg muscles in order to regain some extra fitness prior to the next race.

“Assen was really tough and I really had to dig deep to battle through the pain but I was determined I wasn’t going to miss another race,” he said.

“The crash I had in practice didn’t help matters but I really wanted to try and get some good results.

“I am happy with the way I rode considering it’s my first time back since Thruxton.

“I worked so hard to try and get fit for Assen and I hope to be feeling better for Donington and Brands.”

It is four weeks since Aaron Clarke saw race action as the Pirelli Superstock 1000 series did not have a round in Assen, and he is itching to get back on track at Donington Park for the penultimate round of the series this weekend.

After recording a 19th and 20th place at Oulton Park back in early September, Clarke will be seeking to build on this at Donington, although this time there is only one race on the packed timetable, so he will have to pull out all the stops to get a good qualifying result.

If he could do this then he will start the race from nearer the front of the grid and be in with a chance of staying with the leading group and perhaps picking up some championship points.

The three-man G&S Racing squad of Milo Ward, Kevin Keyes and TJ Toms travel to Donington Park for the penultimate round of the Pirelli Superstock 1000 and 600 championships this weekend.

Ward has been training hard in the past four weeks and is fighting fit and ready for his assault on the Superstock 1000 championship where he is edging nearer to a strong, points finish with every outing.

Toms is very close to stepping on the podium again, he was second at Thruxton and a very close fifth in each of the two races at Oulton Park last time out.

He is just 10 points away from the top-five riders.

Keyes has had a four week break from racing which will help the healing process on his damaged wrist.

Supersport: Friday - free practice 9.35am and 2.15; Saturday - qualifying 10.10am, 12-lap Sprint race 5.10pm; Sunday - warm-up 10.18am, 18-lap Feature race 3.40pm.

Superstock 1000: Friday - free practice 11.45am and 4.55pm; Saturday - qualifying 12.15pm; Sunday - warm-up 9.10am, 15-lap race 11.15am.

Superstock 600: Friday - free practice 9am and 1.40pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.40am; Sunday - warm-up 9.23am, 14-lap race 12.40pm.