Wilson eyes return at Assen

Ben Wilson hopes it will be third time lucky as he prepares to race at Assen.

The Kirton rider has had the cast taken off his leg six weeks after breaking it in two places in a heavy crash at Thruxton.

He was hoping to return to British Supersport action at Cadwell Park just two weeks later but the medical team at the circuit deemed him unfit to race.

Three weeks later he tried again at Oulton Park, but he still was not passed fit to race and had to sit it out for a second time.

But Wilson (pictured) has had the cast removed at the hospital he should be fine to race in the Netherlands this weekend.

Wilson has been busy in the gym strengthening the muscles in his leg and having treatment from the physio.

He says he feels in good shape and more than ready to get back on the bike.

Timetable: Friday - free practice 9.40am and 2.45pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.35am, 12-lap sprint race 3.25pm; Sunday - warm-up 9am, 15-lap feature race 3.40pm.