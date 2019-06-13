Wilson looking for more improvement

Kirton rider Ben Wilson is heading south to Brands Hatch for round four of the 2019 British Supersport championship, which takes place this weekend.

Wilson is improving with every race following his comeback after three years away from racing to recover from a severe leg injury.

The new Kawasaki is still being developed but is proving to be a fast and competitive machine.

The Lincolnshire rider enjoyed a strong performance at Donington Park when he rode to eighth place in the Sprint race and followed up with a fantastic fourth position in the Feature race on Sunday.

He will be looking for more of the same this weekend.

Wilson said: “On reflection I should have gone for dry tyres all round instead of the inter on the front at Donington.

“Once it started to overheat I had to slow to conserve the tyre life.

“But I am happy enough with fourth as not far away from the podium.

“We continue with bike development and hope to improve further at Brands Hatch.”

The timetable for the Supersport races is: Friday - free practice 9.35am, 2.35pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.10am, 12-lap sprint race 5.10pm; Sunday - warm-up 10.18am, 18-lap feature race 3.40pm