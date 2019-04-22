Wilson makes long-awaited return with top-10 placing

Kirton racer Ben Wilson made his long awaited return to race action over the Easter weekend - when he rode to a 10th and 12th place in the two British Supersport races at Silverstone.

Having been sidelined for three years with a severe leg injury, Wilson knew it would not be an easy task to catch the leaders and it would take baby steps to get back up to speed after such a long break from racing.

But he is a determined rider and has been training hard to get back to full fitness and qualified well on Saturday for the Sprint race later in the afternoon.

Starting from a sixth-row grid position in a mixed grid of Supersport and Moto2 riders he rode well and completed the 18-lap affair in 13th place overall.

But the Moto2 riders do not score points in the Supersport class thus Wilson was promoted to 10th place to pick up six championship points.

He said: “I really enjoyed myself out there and feel I could perhaps have made it further up the order but 10th place after all I have endured over the last three years is a good base to build on.

“With a few tweaks to the bike and a longer race on Sunday I feel I have the potential to break into the top 10.”

But it wasn’t to be as although he rode well and battled hard for position within a large group of riders he had to settle for 12th place in his class at the end of a gruelling 26 laps in Sunday’s feature race.

Wilson commented: “Well I only went and raced again this weekend after three years; it was great to get back out there even if I am not in the position where I want to be at the minute.”

The points accrued added up to 10 and place him 10th in the overall standings.

Wilson was aiming for a top 10 this weekend and he can move on to the next round at Oulton Park to target a move further up field.

The next round is at Oulton Park, one of Wilson’s favourite circuits, over the May Bank holiday weekend of May 4-6.