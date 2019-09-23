Wilson overcomes the pain in Assen

Ben Wilson battled with the pain from his newly healed leg to record a 14th place in the first British Supersport race at Assen, and went on to finish 10th in the second race on Sunday.

It’s only seven weeks since Wilson suffered a heavy crash at Thruxton which resulted in a double break to his leg.

But after having his cast removed last week, the Kirton rider was pronounced fit to race in the Netherlands.

Wilson managed to qualify in 19th place, 27th overall in the mixed grid of riders and began the Sprint race on Saturday from a ninth-row grid position.

He made up five places on the opening lap and a further four places on lap two.

By lap three he had settled into 13th place in his class (17th overall), but as the race wore on, the pain in his leg began to hamper his progress, crossing the finish line in 14th place (20th overall) to pick up two championship points.

Wilson commented: “The pain I battled through in that race was unreal but I pushed through and managed a 14th place which, under the circumstances, I am content enough with.”

Starting Sunday’s feature race from the eighth row, Wilson was up to 15th on the opening lap and, when another rider crashed on lap two, he was elevated to 14th.

He began to make a move forward passing Jeroen Hilster on lap three before being overtaken and dropping to 14th.

Two riders ahead of him crashed on lap eight and Wilson was the benefactor as he moved up to 12th place.

He continued to make progress and eventually completed the 15-lap affair in a fine 10th position to pick up six championship points, maintaining ninth overall in the rider standings.

The penultimate round of the championship is at Donington Park on October 4-6 which, gives Wilson two more weeks of physio and training to get nearer to full fitness.