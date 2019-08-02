Wilson prepared for Thruxton challenge

As he enters the second half of the season, Ben Wilson will travel to Hampshire to contest the two races comprising of the seventh round of the British Supersport championship at Thruxton.

The Kirton rider rode to a brace of 10th places at Snetterton last time out on a track that is not one of his more favoured places.

He said: “It was a really tough weekend at Snetterton for us.

“We struggled throughout but I managed to pick up some points and now we must move on to Thruxton and be back near the front again.”

Wilson has finished most of his races this season in fourth place and, after the glitch at Snetterton, he will be looking to return to running nearer to the front of the pack at the ultra-fast and bumpy Thruxton circuit this time.

The timetable is: Friday - free practice 9.30am and 1.30pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.10am, 12-lap sprint race 5.10pm; Sunday - warm-up 11.10am, 18-lap feature race 3.40pm.