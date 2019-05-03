Wilson race ready

Kirton rider Ben Wilson will head to Oulton Park for round two of the British Supersport championship over the May Day Bank holiday weekend.

After sitting out the past three years of racing recovering from his leg injury Wilson is easing his way back into the sport and rode well in the opening round at Silverstone two weeks ago.

He secured 10th and 12th place at the Northamptonshire circuit before moving on to the British Superbike test day at Oulton Park last Thursday.

Despite the inclement weather, Wilson recorded some fast laps and is looking forward to returning to Oulton Park this weekend.

He said: “It was great to get back out there even if I’m not in the position where I want to be at the minute but I will come back from this and get back to the top end.

“Oulton is one of my favourite circuits. It is fast and flowing and I have won there many times in the past.

“My aim for the weekend is to finish my two races in the top 10 and build from there.”

British Supersport: Saturday - free practice 9.30am and 1.30pm; Sunday - qualifying 1.25pm, 12-lap sprint race 5.20pm; Monday - warm-up 10.15am, 16-lap feature race 3.40pm.