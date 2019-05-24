Wilson returns to scene of his crash

Ben Wilson heads to Donington Park for round three of the 2019 British Supersport championship - after returning to the scene of the crash which sidelined him for three years.

The Mill Road Roundabout on the North West 200 course was the scene of the horrific incident that befell Wilson and caused his break from racing to heal a badly broken leg.

Wilson returned to the scene of his crash and as invited to ride in the 90-year celebration parade on Saturday.

He would love to return to the NW to race again and, when asked if this would be on the cards for next year, he replied ‘never say never’.

Wilson is improving with every outing on the Gearlink Kawasaki Supersport machine but there is still work to be done with the development of the new Kawasaki and his own recovery.

It has been three years of hard work and training to get back to the stage where Wilson can be competitive and he is edging nearer to the front of the pack. He broke into the top 10 at Oulton Park and is looking to replicate that at Donington Park this weekend.

The timetable for the Supersport races this weekend is: Friday - free practice 9.40am and 2.40pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.05am, Sprint Race 20 laps 5pm; Sunday - warm-up 9.40am, Feature Race 24 laps 3.40pm.