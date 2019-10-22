Wilson’s comeback ends in ninth place

Ben Wilson ended his comeback season in the 2019 British Supersport championship in ninth place overall after taking a brace of 10th places in the final round at Brands Hatch.

After spending part of the season sidelined with a badly broken lower leg, Wilson has done remarkably well to maintain a top-10 end to the season.

After qualifying for a start to the short sprint race on Saturday from a fifth-row grid position, Wilson ran in 11th place in his class within the mixed grid of Supersport and GP2 riders and held 11th through the majority of the laps.

But on the final lap the race was red flagged and he was promoted to 10th in his class, 13th overall, to pick up six championship points.

Once again starting from the fifth row, Wilson settled into 10th place in his class at the start of the 18-lap Feature race on Sunday.

He exchanged places with a couple of GP2 riders but remained in 10th place in class throughout the 18 laps to pick up another six points to add to his collection, which brings his final total to 144 and places him ninth in the championship at the end of a traumatic season for the Lincolnshire rider.

It was a disappointing end to the season for Aaron Clarke as he was deemed to have jumped the start and was penalised.

This meant he was only able to finish his race in 28th position on Sunday in the final round of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 championship.

He put his Yamaha R1 on the ninth row of the grid ahead of Sunday’s 14 lap race.

But the race was red flagged on the opening lap for a crash and the race reduced to 11 laps for the re-start.

Once underway again, Clarke got a good start and was up to 23rd place on lap four when he saw a board that said he had jumped the start and was to do a ride-through penalty.

After completing his ride through pit lane he rejoined the race dead last and well behind the rest of the riders.

But he got his head down and began to reel in the back markers passing two on lap six and a further three one lap later to move into 30th place. He then picked off one rider on each remaining lap to complete his race in 28th position.

Clarke said: “These things happen and you have to take the penalty.”

The G&S Racing Kawasaki team enjoyed a productive end to the season with all three riders recording strong results.

In the Superstock 600, TJ Toms and Kevin Keyes were exceptional in their race on Sunday with TJ finishing second and Kevin fifth.

Milo Ward rode well to complete his race in the Stock 1000 class in 16th position.

The Pirelli Superstock 600 race was highly competitive with both G&S riders in the mix for the win.

Kevin held the lead for a few laps mid race and eventually crossed the finish line in fifth place.

There was just half a second separating the top six riders with positions exchanged on every lap.

Toms was also in the mix and moved between third and fifth during the race but on the final lap managed to get his Kawasaki up into second on the final lap.

TJ ended his campaign in sixth place on 130 points while Kevin is eighth on 85.

In the Pirelli Superstock 1000, Ward got away to a good start but the race was halted for a crash and he had it all to do again.

Ward made good progress and was very near to a point -coring position but was unable to make a pass stick and completed the race in 16th place.

The team now head to Bishopscourt in Ireland where Toms and Keyes will be riding at the Sunflower Trophy meeting.

They will be joined by team manager Tom Fisher, who will be riding Ward’s bike.