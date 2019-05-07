Wilson scoops a top-10 finish

Kirton rider Ben Wilson recorded an 11th and ninth place in round two of the British Supersport championship at Oulton Park over the May Day Bank Holiday weekend.

The results move him up to ninth in the rider standings on 23 points as he continues his return to the sport following his severe leg injury which sidelined him for three years.

“I am pleased that I am progressing and gradually building up my speed,” Wilson said.

“We are still developing the new Kawasaki and still not quite there with the set up.

“But with more track time it will come good.”

Wilson completed his qualifying in 21st overall (16th in his class) in the mixed grid of Supersport and Moto2 riders and began Saturday’s Sprint race from a seventh row grid position.

He got away to one of his customary flying starts and promptly moved up to 15th place.

He then became embroiled in a battle for position within a group of four riders and as the laps progressed he picked them off one at a time until he reached 11th place.

With multi TT winner Ian Hutchinson over five seconds ahead he had no chance of further progress and completed the 12-lap affair in a creditable 11th place on his class to pick up five championship points which place him 10th in the rider standings on 16 points.

Starting the feature race on Monday from the sixth row Wilson managed another of his good starts and moved up into 16th place.

One lap later he passed Rory Skinner and when two riders fell on lap three he was up into the top 10.

He continued to move forward and was running in eighth place on lap nine but one lap later Hutchinson made a pass and he was back into ninth place.

The race was red flagged as a two rider crash left debris on the track and a result was called at 10 laps distance with Wilson awarded ninth place and seven championship points which move him up to ninth in the overall rider standings.

Wilson is improving with every race and as the new Kawasaki is further developed he is anticipating even better results.

The next round is at Donington Park on the National circuit over the Bank Holiday weekend of May 24-26.