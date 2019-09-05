Wilson to make his return at Oulton

Ben Wilson will return to action following his leg break.

The Kirton rider will compete in Cheshire for round nine of the British Supersport championship, which takes place at Oulton Park this weekend.

After sitting out the last round at Cadwell Park as he recovered from his broken leg, sustained at Thruxton five weeks ago, Wilson is anxious to get his season back underway at one of his more favoured circuits.

Despite missing two rounds he still holds seventh place in the rider standings.

The Lincolnshire rider wanted to race at Cadwell three weeks ago but he didn’t get past the medical at the circuit.

It was a bit ambitious just two weeks after the double break in his leg but, despite Wilson having treatment in the hyperbaric chamber to speed up his recovery, he was pronounced unfit to race by medical staff.

Aaron Clarke will compete in round 10 of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 championship.

At Oulton Park the rider will face two races this time, one on Saturday and another on Sunday.

The extra track time will help him ease back into racing after his long layoff.

He rode well at Cadwell Park on his return to the track and completed his race in a strong 19th position.

The three G&S Racing Kawasaki riders head to Cheshire this weekend for a round of the Superstock 1000 and 600 championships.

Milo Ward will contest the Pirelli Superstock 1000 races, coming off the back of a strong result at Cadwell.

Kevin Keyes was punted off his machine at Cadwell and denied a possible podium finish to his race.

He too will be anxious to secure two good results to add to his points tally in the Superstock 600 class.

TJ Toms rode well at Cadwell and just missed out on third place.

He was at Castle Combe last weekend where he rode to a sixth, two fifth places and rounded off with a fine third place in the Phoenix Open race.

Timetables:

Supersport: Friday - free practice 9.35am and 1.50pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.10am, race one (12 laps) 5pm; Sunday - warm-up 12.15pm, race two (15 laps) 3.40pm.

Superstock 1000: Friday - free practice 11.40am and 3.55pm; Saturday - qualifying 10.35am, Race one (12 laps) 2.40pm; Sunday - race two (14 laps) 2.55pm.

Superstock 600: Friday - free practice 9am and 1.15pm; Saturday - qualifying 8.30am, race one (12 laps) 2pm; Sunday - race two (12 laps) 5.20pm.