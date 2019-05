Win for Gough, Reed

Pigeon racing was delayed until Sunday because of adverse weather forecasts, and the partnership of Gough and Reed were the winners in Boston and District Flying Club’s race.

Whitley Bay results: 1 Gough and Reed 1409 yards per minute, 2 Spooner and Frost 1400, 3 Hardy and Burt 1375, 4 Spooner and Frost 1374, 5 D.J. Brackenbury 1362, 6 Mr and Mrs R. Skinner 1356.936, 7 and 8 Hardy and Burt 1356.908 and 1354, 9 and 10 Gough and Reed 1349 and 1348, 11 and 12 D.J. Brackenbury 1335 and 1328.

Swineshead and District RPC, Whitley Bay: 1 A. Simpson 1281, 2 F. Corby 1276, 3 A. Simpson 1262, 4 and 5 F. Corby 1258 and 1241, 6 and 7 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1224 and 1223.

Sedgefield: 1 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1771, 2 Amber Simpson 1752, 3 Mr and Mrs Welby 1658, 4, 5 and 6 F. Corby 1637, 1580 and 1554, 7 C. Pearson 1504, 8 A. Simpson 1451.