Winkworth Cup defeat for Boston

Boston CC suffered double defeat in the Winkworth Cup on Monday.

Competing in the county’s premier T20 competition, they were beaten by both Bourne and Sleaford at Abbey Lawn.

In the first match, Bourne posted 175-6, Ben Troops (3-27), Scott Elleray (2-44) and Adeesha Thilanchana taking wickets.

With the bat Thilanchana struck 73 runs, but with no temamate reaching double figures the Mayflower men ended on 106-9.

In the second contest Sleaford posted 154-7.

Elleray (3-27), Thilanchana (2-37) and run outs from Troops and Thilanchana accounted for the wickets.

But again Boston fell short of the required runs, finishing on 138-7.

Jon Cheer (73), Matthew Poole (36) and Tom Poole (10) added runs.

Boston Firsts’s Lincs ECB Premier contest against Market deeping lasted less than for overs before being abandoned due to rain on Saturday.

Boston were on 12-0, with Ben Troops scoring eight runs, before the contest ended abruptly.

The Thirds’s match against Market Deeping Seconds also fell foul of the conditions.

Deping had declared their innings on 199-6 in the 44th over, with Boston reaching 118-7 in the 39th over.

Boston Firsts are without a fixture this weekend.

On Saturday the Seconds host Graves Park in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division, with the Thirds hosting Spalding Seconds in Division One (both 1pm).

Boston’s Sunday side are home to Fulbeck a day later in the Lincoln and District Premier (1.30pm).