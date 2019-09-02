Winning start for Boston Rugby Club in NLD Cup

NLD Cup

Cleethorpes 13 Boston RFC 27

Boston Rugby Club were happy to come away with a win after this cup match, played in awful weather conditions and littered with yellow cards.

Three early penalties from Matt Bray put the visitors 9-0 up, and although Cleethorpes reduced the deficit with a kick of the own, the Blue and Whites pulled further ahead with a try from man of the match Josh Cook.

Play continued to be scrappy throughout the second half with penalties galore for both sides, but the victory was sealed when hooker Paul Beard was helped over the line as Boston set up a driving maul from a lineout.

The Blue and Whites ended victorious, but know they will have to up their game for Saturday’s opening Midlands 4 league clash at Tupton.

BOSTON: Buckberry, Beard, Scupham, Eldin (captain), Deane, Lempard, Sharp, Hough, Cook, Mason, Turley, Kippax, Hughes, Cowern, Bray; replacements: Lane, Blanshard, Langford, G. Baldwin, Hummel.

Friendly

West Norfolk 2nds 64 Boston 2nds 17

Three tries from scrum half Rob Borley and a determined defensive performance were not enough to deny a well-drilled home team on Saturday.

Play was not so one-sided as the score suggests, but a youthful Boston were unable to counter West’s aggressive rucking and off-loading game.

The visitors found themselves 27-0 down before Borley pulled a score back following a sniping run from the back of a ruck.

Fly half Bruno Hall’s conversion further reduced the arrears, only for a late West score to make it 32-7 at half time.

Borley added two more scores after the break, and although Boston also went close when Hall was snagged just short of the line and when Ben Moody was only denied by the bounce of the ball, the Norfolk machine continued to rack up points.

Matt Coley made some big hits in the defensive line, Dave Abell and Joe O’Shea tackled manfully in the back three and George Whiffen was ever-busy up front for the Blue and Whites.

BOSTON: Abell, Delaney, Moody, Cheer, O’Shea, Hall, Borley, Sampson, Harmston, Pearson, Coley, R. Lloyd, Richardson, Paul, B. Lloyd, Whiffen, Pikett, Philpott, Felicio.