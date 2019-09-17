Winter Bullettes come out firing

Twenty teams took to five courts as the Boston Netball League’s Winter League commenced.

The inspirational play of the England Roses national team over this summer’s World Cup had clearly inspired the netball community of Boston as the local league welcomed some old faces, some new teams - notably from Spalding and Sleaford - and the youngest team to currently play in the league, Baby Boltz.

Baby Boltz, have come up through the ranks of the Boston Junior Netball League, graduating to play in the adult league for their first season.

Boltz Purple took on Bullettes Jets where the first quarter saw the Bullettes take a tentative 4-0 lead which, over the next three quarters, they confidently extended to win the game by 26 goals.

Centres for both teams impressively took on the unenviable task of running play from each end of the court, their efforts were recognised by the umpires as both were awarded the accolade of umpires’ player.

The magnificent start to the league for Bullettes saw them claim the 13-39 victory.