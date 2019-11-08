World bronzes for Warrior youngsters
Two Warrior Jiu Jitsu MMA club members claimed medals at the recent World Martial Arts Games.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 3:59 am
Riley Wainwright and Ava Howell both claimed bronze when representing the UK at the event.
The duo both held their own against much older opponents.
The youngsters train at Friskney and Wrangle under Senseis Andrew Wainwright and Gordon Redgord.
It’s been a successful six months for the non-profit club, which as also seen members win two bronze and a silver at the European Championships, four British titles, two British weapons titles plus one bronze and three silvers at the World Championships.