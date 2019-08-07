World Cup netballer Jade passes on tips

Commonwealth gold medallist and former England Roses netball captain Jade Clarke popped in to Princess Royal Sports Arena to treat some eager local players to a one-off training session and no-holds barred question time.

And there was lots to be asked following England’s recent World Cup outing in Liverpool where they picked up bronze.

The training sessions went down a storm with junior players from Boston Netball Club and Bourne Netball Club, who enthusiastically took part in a series of fun games and more focused ball skills and drills.

Equally enthusiastic, were the seniors that followed from Bullettes NC, who gained some valuable insight into Jade’s experiences.

Jade spoke quite openly about some of her World Cup regrets and how she was trying to turn those regrets into positives, passing on what she’d learnt through experience to help players at sessions like these.

Jade also bought her Commonwealth gold and World Cup bronze medals, giving everyone the opportunity to pose for photos.