Wright leads way in quad championship

Nick Wright is leading the Tilehurst Roofing Contactors Quad Racing championship with two rounds left to go.

After a short break from his successful meeting in Cornwall, the Boston rider returned to action at the sunny Longdon circuit in Worcester.

He got a poor start in his opening race, ending up fifth going into the first corner.

Wright battled through the pack and got up to second and caught the leader on the last lap, making his move in the final corner round the outside to win by a quad’s length.

In race two he made a better start, getting the hole shot into the first corner and leading the race from start until the chequered flag.

Race three saw Wright come up against the second-place rider in the championship, super quick John Elliott.

Both got off to fast starts.

Wright tried the outside line In to the first corner but Elliott had moved out to cover the line.

Quick thinking saw Wright move and cut back up the inside and overtake Elliott as he left the door open on the inside.

Wright held Elliott off for the rest of the race to take the win and first overall.