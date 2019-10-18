Wright way to sign off

Frithville’s Will Wright finished the season by receiving a trophy at his Lincolnshire Cricket Board team’s end of season Awards Night.

The under 17 player was presented with the coveted Coaches’ Award from senior coach Pete Morgan, handed over for his outstanding catching behind the stumps and his good contribution in batting during the season.

“I am so pleased to receive this award as keepers often go unnoticed unless they make a mistake,” Will said.

“I would like to thank the Lincolnshire coaches for having belief in me over the years and for the opportunities they have given to our team.”

Will ended his final match for the under 17s by opening and carrying his bat with an unbeaten 54 off 46 balls in a 50-over victory against Warwickshire at Bourne Cricket Ground.

This year he toured with the Lincs team in Dubai and Sri Lanka and also competed in matches against Scotland, Cumbria, Northumberland and Leicestershire, scoring 240 runs at and average of 27, adding 14 catches and a stumping .

Will is only one of three players to have represented Lincolnshire from under 12 level.