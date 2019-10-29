Yetton Trophy victory for Boston IBC ladies... while the top two clam lague maximums

Boston Indoor Bowling Club’s ladies won their first round match in the Yetton Trophy.

They entertained South Forest in their first game in the national competition, winning 89-73.

The next game will be against Gedling on November 2.

In the Denny Cup the Boston men’s team will play Bassetlaw.

Both begin at 10am.

The top two maintained their positions in the Boston league’s Orchard Health Group Division One, both winning maximum points.

Leaders Eastenders pushed third placed Invaders down to fifth spot, Matt Whyers winning 31-7 while Paul Flatters’ game against Scott Whyers saw a great recovery from the latter.

Scott who was 10-3 down, closing the margin down to 16-13.

Carlton Road had Chris Gill in scintillating form and A40 were demolished overall by a very large margin, dropping down the table two places.

With the Invaders suffering defeat, IBC and Holland Fen moved up to third and fourth spot respectively.

IBC shared the rink points with Jolly Farmers but an impressive performance from Stan Lawrence, Geoff Powell and Pete Stringfellow saw them winning 25-11 for the additional points.

Holland Fen defeated Red 5 on both rinks with Jim Gott going from 7-7 to a win of 29-15.

Richard Vinter cleaned up the rest of the points with a success of 18-11.

Parthians versus Boston Park saw all the points going to the former.

John Clark, Ann Martin and Keith Nix, 12-2 ahead at seven ends, found themselves level at 12 ends but they dug in and went on to win 23-16.

Phyl Bourne, Pete Sharman and Phil Markham, 10-3 ahead at eight ends, maintained their momentum to succeed 26-9.

The Punchbowlers game against bottom team Breakaways went with the higher team Punchbowlers.

Steve Skelton was successful 18-10 and Dave Gill picked up a count of five on the penultimate end which saw him home 23-18.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, Royal Mail still have the edge at the top of the table but Strollers are now only four points behind.

Strollers played Central and skips Alan Everitt and Tony Beck produced winning scorecards of 19-9 and 20-15 respectively.

Top-of-the-league Royal Mail played mid-table Nomads.

Jo Sharp. Jill Smith and Keith Sharp, trailling 10-3 at six ends, found themselves two ahead at 13 ends, 14-12.

However, Di Cuppleditch, Barry Beagles and Derek Smith recovered to lead 19-14 with two ends left to play, winning 19-17.

The Mail’s Carol Clarke, Alan Hill and Geoff Taylor replied to win the extra points with a success of 23-10.

Poachers won the aggregate points from the Golfers with and overall success of 36-32.

Dynamics versus Patriarchs, both in the lower half of the table, saw Dynamics picking up all six points with wins on both rinks of 22-7 and 26-11.

Cosmos would be disappointed not to have won all six points against Autos.

Dave Fox won 21-6 but Jeff Homewood, for Autos, picked up a last end count of three to win 15-14 for two valuable points.

Amateurs, in second spot, were matched against third-placed Vikings in the Cammacks Division Three, and it was the underdogs Vikings who produced a winning performance which pushed Amateurs down the table.

Both games were very close with Doug Staples successful 16-14 against Ron Spence and Marie Smith, Gerry Myers and Alan Smith picking up a last end count of one to win 14-13 against Tony Nixon.

The Saxons versus the Phantoms saw the rink points shared with the Saxons winning overall 45-27.

U3 shocked Bias, coming from behind to win on both rinks, 15-14 and 14-12.

The Vectors, with skips Terry Derbyshire and Kevin Rockall, secured the points against Hotspurs with wins of 17-10 and 14-11, moving up to third spot.

The Pilgrims are looking very solid and are pulling away at the top.

Matched against Shipmates it was not easy but the Harrison trio, level 17-17, picked up 12 shots in the last three ends played to win 29-17 and Andrew Limb squeezed home 14-11.