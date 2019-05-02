Young judo players return with medals

Three young Boston Judo Club members attended their first competition - all returning with medals.

The trio were competing at the Happidojo Judo Club in Methwold, Norfolk.

Nathaniel Felipes and Harry Raggo claimed silver medals while Gustavs Sulmeisters returned with a bronze.

All three won fights to gain their rewards.

Boston Judo Club has been run by volunteers for more than 50 years and runs on Thursday evenings at the Boston Conservative Club for junior members (six years-plus, 6.45pm-8pm) and for juniors (12 years-plus) and seniors from 8pm-9pm.

For further details visit www.bostonjudoclub.co.uk

Pictured are the successful trio with fellow club members .