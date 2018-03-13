Outlaws edge win

Hill and Clark Property Professionals Boston Winter Dominoes League
Results:
Arbor Club Premier Division: SPC Outlaws 5 Wyberton SC B 4, Wyberton SC A 4 Railway 5, SPC Cosmos 7 Arbor Club 2, Golden Lion A 5 Flying Club A 4, Flying Club B 4 Little Peacock 5, New Inn A 6 SPC Colts 3, Black Bull 6 Hammer & Pincers 3.
Chris Cook Print Division One: Bull & Dog 6 Golden Lion B 3, Robin Hood A 6 Fairfield Lounge A 3, Kings head Freiston A 5 New Inn B 4, Eagle 5 Pincushion 4, Graves Park 4 Robin Hood B 5, Fairfield Lounge B 2 Pilgrim Lounge 7, Pincushion 7 Fairfield Lounge A 2.