After week two of the Boston Summer Central Eights Dominoes League, SPC Outlaws top the table.

They sit two points ahead of New Inn B, while SPC Cosmos are third on 12.

Results: Golden Lion 2 SPC Cosmos 7, Flying Club A 6 Flying Club B 3, SPC Outlaws 7 New Inn A 2, New Inn B 6 SPC Colts 3.