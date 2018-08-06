Panjwani reaches first 50 of the year as Freiston LL beat Long Sutton

Sunil Panjwani made 64 as Freiston, Leake and Leverton CC made light work of a potentially tricky chase to claim victory at Long Sutton.

Freiston had to work hard to restrict Long Sutton to 196-9 off their 45 overs in Saturday’s South Lincs and Border League Premier Division contest.

The home side put on 91 for the first wicket with opener Sangha making 54.

It was Amarjeet Singh who dismissed both openers.

Taimur Mian took two wickets as Freiston regained control.

Abdul Moeed bowled Naylor before Ashok Kumar clean bowled Long Sutton captain Stanway for 14.

Mian took a further two wickets at the death to claim excellent figures of 4-45, but J. Baker made an eye-catching unbeaten 48 to take Long Sutton to a competitive 196.

Freiston made a good start to their reply, with Richard Paul and Panjwani putting on 86 in their opening stand.

Paul made 28 before he was adjudged caught down the legside off the bowling of Naylor.

Panjwani made 64 before he was dismissed in Stanway’s final over.

The strong start allowed Abdul Moeed and Zeeshan Saeed to play with freedom and they accelerated the innings.

Moeed made 32 before being bowled by Munson, but Saeed saw Freiston home with an unbeaten 43.

Freiston reached their target of 197 for the loss of three with more than 12 overs left.

Freiston Seconds were outplayed by league leaders Pinchbeck.

Despite the best efforts of the team, they lost by seven wickets and were outplayed in all areas.

Batting first, Freiston lost regular wickets throughout, despite playing in a positive manner.

Five batsmen made double figure but none could go on to make a sizeable contribution.

Danny Lumley top scored with 17, whilst skipper Connor Goodfellow made 15 and Vishal Rajput an enterprising 14.

Mike Knight picked up four wickets for the visitors and Freiston could only muster 102 runs before being dismissed.

Pinchbeck started their reply in a watchful fashion.

Accurate bowling from J.P. Horton and Steve Appleyard made it difficult for the visitors.

Both openers picked up a wicket apiece, as did Danny Lumley.

However, middle order batters Danny Jackson (25 not out) and Lee Eyett (23 not out) were more positive and ensured Pinchbeck reached their target of 103-3 in the 29th over.