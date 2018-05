SLBL Division One

Claypole 102-9, Graves Park 92 - Claypole won by 10 runs.

Graves Park CC suffered a 10-run defeat at home to Claypole on Saturday.

The Kirton side restricted their guests to 102-9 after 45 overs.

However, they found themselves bowled out for 92 in the chase.

Graves Park are in South Lincs and Border League Cup action on Saturday, travelling to face Pinchbeck (1pm).