Park gun for leaders

SLBL Division One

Graves Park 217, Skegness 2nds 31 - Graves Park won by 186 runs.

Graves Park sit fourth in the South Lincs and Border League Division One after recording a 186-run success over Skegness Seconds.

Playing at home, the Park men recorded 217 without loss, before dismissing their guests for 31 runs within 16 overs.

The result leaves Martin Hodgson’s side fourth in the table ahead of Saturday’s trip to leaders Baston.

Graves Park can close the gap as Baston lead them by 26 points, having played a game more (1pm).