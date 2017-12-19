Peacock’s maximum

Action in the Hill and Clark Property Professionals Boston Winter Dominoes League has included a 9-0 maximum win for Little Peacock over Golden Lion A.

Remarkably, this is the second time the Peacock team have been involved in a clean sweep result, the previous one being a complete reverse, on November 2, when they lost to Flying Club A.

Results:

Arbor Club Premier Division: Wyberton SC A 4 SPC Colts 5, SPC Outlaws 1 Black Bull 8, Hammer & Pincers 6 SPC Cosmos 3, Arbor Club 6 Flying Club B 3, Golden Lion A 0 Little Peacock 9, Flying Club A 5 Wyberton SC B 4, Railway 4 New Inn A 5.

Chris Cook Print Division One: Fairfield Lounge A 5 Kings Head Freiston A 4, Pilgrim Lounge 1 Bull & Dog 8, New Inn B 4 Pincushion 5, Kings Head Freiston B 4 Golden Lion B 5, Robin Hood B v Fairfield Lounge (postponed), Kings Head Freiston B 4 Pincushion 5.