Progress the aim for cricket club

Boston Cricket Club are looking to continue their progress up the Lincs ECB Premier table.

Following their return to the county’s top flight in 2016, the Mayflower men have improved their final spot in the standings by two places year on year.

After finishing ninth in 2016 they ended 2017 in seventh, before concluding last year’s campaign in fifth.

“We keep moving up,” said chairman Chris Wade.

“Last year we finished fifth, so it would be nice to finish in third spot this year.

“That means you’re up there competing with teams like Bracebridge Heath and Grantham, which makes things a lot harder.

“But it is our aim to keep trying to improve and compete.”