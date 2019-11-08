Leaders Boston RFC want to make it eight straight league wins
Midlands 4 East (North) leaders Boston Rugby Club are looking to extend their winning start to the campaign on Saturday.
Ashley Coates’ side have won all seven of their opening league fixtures.
Following a blank weekend they will be looking to pick up where they left off on the road at fifth-placed North Hykeham (KO 2.15pm).
The Development XV host Hykeham (KO 2.15pm) while the BRFC Ladies travel to face Kesteven on Saturday (KO 11am).