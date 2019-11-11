Super eight! Boston Rugby Club extend winning run in leaue and cup double

Rowan Mason. Photo: David Dales.

North Hykeham 7 Boston RFC 36

Boston Rugby Club made it eight from eight as the unbeaten Midlands 4 East (North) leaders beat North Hykeham 36-7 on the road.

This game was a league and NLD Plate double header which produced an impressive performance.

For coach Ashley Coates the first 40 minutes was arguably Boston’s best of the season, scoring four tries, securing a bonus point and allowing them to enter half time 24-7 in front.

After a week’s break, Boston showed no sign of rustiness, and were made to work particularly hard in the opening exchanges as the home side tested the visitors’ defence.

After seven minutes of play, captain Matthew Deane seized on a loose ball to break away from the Hykeham defence, his off load to the supporting James Griffin, allowing Griffin a clear run to the line. The conversion by Rowan Mason put the visitors 7-0 ahead.

It would be Deane again, on 20 minutes, who from loose play saw a gap and sprinted through outside the twenty-two, his off load to the supporting Will Scupham and conversion by Mason moving the score to 14-0.

Boston scored two further tries, a pick up and drive from the base of a five-metre scrum from number eight Lempard (19-7) and on the stoke on half time full back Tom Hobbs finished off the try of the match, demonstrating Boston’s accurate passing, off-loading and support play.

For the second half Coach Coates made a number of changes, back row Adam Overton and Sam Johnson were replaced by Paul Beard and Luke Fowler. On the wing John Hummel was replaced by Dan Piggins.

Whilst the fluency of the first half could not be matched, Boston did score two further tries through winger Jaron Cowern and fly half Mason, a break away try from inside Boston’s half to outsprint the covering defence.

Rowan’sconversion saw Boston end 36-7 winners.

Boston’s men of the match were number eight Sam Lempard and fly half Mason.

On Saturday Boston entertain Nottinghamians in the league (KO 2.15pm).

BOSTON: Hough, Scupham, Griffin, Sharp, Deane, Overton, Lempard, Johnson, Cook, Hummel, Mason, Woods, Kippax, Cowern, Hobbs; Replacements: Beard, Buckberry, Fowler, Miles, Piggins.

In the Merit League, Boston entertained a North Hykeham Seconds side on Saturday, and were beaten 31-10.

After trailing 24-0 at the interval, Adam Carr’s side saw a much-improved second half performance with tries from Robbie Jones and Danny Langford.

On Saturday Boston entertain Nottinghamians Seconds (KO 2.15pm).

BOSTON: Cock, Carr, Harmston, Coley, Lane, Philpot, Whiffen, Blanchard, Borley, Hall, Jones, Williams, O’Shea, Langford, Abell; Replacements: Pearson, Pikett, Smith, Gray, Felicio, Paul.

Boston Ladies’ scheduled league match away against Kesteven was cancelled due to waterlogged pitches.