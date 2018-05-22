All change as Boston Rugby Club go South

Boston Rugby Club will compete in the Midlands 4 East (South) next season.

The Blue and Whites have been moved divisions following a restructure of the league pyramid.

They will now compete against Aylestone St James, Bedford Swifts, Brackley, Deepings, Kempston, Northampton BBOB, Northampton Men’s Own, Sileby Town, Stamford College Old Boys, Thorney and Wellingborough.

Boston finished bottom of the nine-team Midlands 4 East (North) last season.

However, the Midlinds 4 and 5 Divisions in the North section have been combined, seeing Boston moved south.

Rivals Skegness will remain in the north section, but the Blue and Whites will still have Lincolnshire derbies against Deepings and Stamford College Old Boys, while Thorney are Peterborough-based.

There will also be changes to the club structure, former Royal Navy rugby team boss Ashley Coates replacing Grev Bray as head coach and Lewis Eldin becoming First XV captain, taking over from Alex Hough.