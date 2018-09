Boston Rugby Club will be hoping to build on Saturday’s opening-day victory in the Midlands 4 East (North).

The Blue and Whites left Skegness RFC with a comfortable 30-8 success at the weekend.

Now Ashley Coates’ side will attempt to make it two wins from two as they head to Derbyshire to face old foes Amber Valley.

The Development side will also travel to face an Amber Valley XV.

Both matches kick off at 3pm.