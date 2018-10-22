Blue and Whites are left without fixtures

Boston Rugby Club were left without any senior fixtures this weekend.

Opponents Gainsborough were unable to fulfil matches against the First XV and Development team.

This means the Blue and Whites were awarded five Midlands 4 East (North) points.

Ashley Coates’ side currently sit seventh in the table on 21 points after seven games.

On Saturday the Firsts travel to play Grimsby in the league and the Boston Ladies , who have reformed and recruited in the pre-season, play their first match at Grimsby as well.

Matches begin at 2.15pm.