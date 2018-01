Boston Rugby Club will return to action from their winter break on Saturday, when they host highflying Ashfield.

The Blue and Whites will play their first Midlands 4 East (North) fixture since December 16.

On that day they were beaten heavily at league leaders Tupton, going down 64-7.

However, Boston - skippered by Alex Hough (pictured) - are hoping for a more positive result when they host the side on third at the Princess Royal Sports Arena.

Kick off will be at 2.15pm.