Blue and Whites beaten in derby

Midlands 4 East (North)

Skegness 23

Boston RFC 12

Boston Rugby Club dropped to the bottom of the Midlands 4 East (North) following their derby defeat at Skegness.

The Blue and Whites will look back on this match and rue unforced errors, a double-figure penalty count, and an inability to secure quality possession from their own scrum and line out.

Skegness were definitely up for the match and within the first 12 minutes scored two tries through their power-packed forwards, who had Boston on the back foot for most of the game.

Boston’s only score of the first half was a well-taken try in the corner by winger Jaron Cowern. A rare flowing move by the visitors saw the ball travel down the line to Cowern, who used his pace and strength to muscle his way over in the corner.

At half time the score was 5-14.

Skegness slotted a penalty five minutes into the second half, extending the lead to 5-17, and two further penalties and two yellow cards for the visitors saw them facing an uphill task which proved beyond them.

To Boston’s credit, the last 12 minutes was one-way traffic and they reduced the deficit through back row Luke Fowler, Tom Andrews converting.

Following the Easter break, Boston entertain Tupton on April 7 (KO 3pm).

BOSTON: Sampson, Sharp, Lane, Overton, Eldin, Fowler, Baker, Kippax, Stones-Blackman, T. Andrews, Cowern, Stansfield, J. Andrews, Baldwin, Turley; replacements: C. Cook, Felicio, Woods, Cock, Coley.