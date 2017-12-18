Blue and Whites downed at table-topping Tupton

Midlands 4 East (North)

Tupton 64 Boston RFC 7

Boston Rugby Club’s First XV ended 2017 with a 64-7 defeat at table-topping Tupton.

It was always going to be a tough away day for the Blue and Whites and the first half proved challenging as Tupton raced into an early lead and continued to keep the scoreboard moving.

And despite the best endeavours of the visitors, they entered half time 42-0 down.

To the side’s credit, the second half was a more even affair as Boston finally had some ball to play with, and were able to utilise their pacey backs.

It would be centre Harry Woods who scored a deserved try under the posts, converted by John Stanfield, to record their points.

During the second half the players never gave up and, despite Tupton scoring a couple of additional tries, the use of Boston’s replacements brought fresh energy to the team.

Boston Firsts now enter the Christmas break and return to league action in 2018, hosting second-placed Ashfield on January 6.

The Seconds entertain Bourne Seconds on Saturday, December 30.

Kick off will be at 2.15pm and all support is welcome.

BOSTON: Turley, Cowern, Woollaston, Woods, Moody, Stanfield, Gray, Hough, Sharp, Brogan, Coley, Hardstaff, Stones-Blackman, Fowler, Overton; Replacements: Bell, Godfrey, How, Abell, Felicio.