Blue and Whites downed  in Retford

Midlands 4 East (North)

East Retford 49 Boston RFC 8

Boston Rugby Club were beaten away at East Retford, facing an experienced side with a new-look team, writes John Fletcher.

Injuries and unavailabilitiess forced the coaching staff to bring in a number of new faces and make several positional changes to personnel.

In the forwards Jack Bell moved to hooker, and Jack Richardson came into the second row.

The back line saw Josh Cook at centre and debutants James Redshaw and George Stevens on the bench, both coming on in the second half.

For the Boston squad, it would be a tough afternoon.

Retford looked to run the ball at very opportunity, with Boston spending long periods of the first 40 minutes in their own half.

They entered half time 23-3 in arrears, their only points coming from a Matthew Bray penalty.

In the second half, whilst Boston had a better share of possession, East Retford kept the scoreboard ticking over.

In the last quarter Boston scored a consolation try via back row George Sharp, following a break from number eight Dave-Cotton Betteridge.

A reward for not giving up and demonstrating team spirit.

For Boston, Jack Bell impressed at hooker, Josh Cook showed versatility in switching positions and Will Paul produced some strong runs in open play.

Boston are without a league fixture on Saturday.

The week after they entertain Gainsborough at home (KO 3pm).

BOSTON: Hough, Bell, Griffin, Coley, Richardson, Sharp, Fowler, Cotton-Betteridge, Gray, Bray, Cook, Hummel, Piggins, Hannay, Paul; Replacements: R. Borley, J. Redshaw, Stevens, Felicio.