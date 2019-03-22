Blue and Whites look to close gap

Boston Rugby Club have the chance to close the gap on North Hykeham as they return to action on Saturday.

The Blue and Whites hit the road for a Lincolnshire derby against the side sitting fifth, one place and nine points ahead of them in the Midlands 4 East (North) table.

With no league fixtures last weekend, Ashley Coates’s side have been left smarting over their 31-20 home defeat to Mellish.

Kick-off will be at 3pm.

The Development side are due to host Gainsborough Seconds at the Princess Royal Sports Arena.