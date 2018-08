Boston Rugby Club have announced a new sponsor for the upcoming season, local insurance and risk management specialists Alan Boswell Insurance Advisers.

The Boston-based company have signed a one-year sponsorship agreement with the Blue and Whites, which will see new signage at the club’s Princess Royal Sports Arena.

Pictured, from left, are Bosron RFC President John Fletcher, ABG commercial team leader Ian Hill, team captain Lewis Eldin and ABG account executive Danny Smith.