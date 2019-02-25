Boston RFC Development beaten by Lincoln

Friendly

Boston Development 5 Lincoln Seconds 49

Boston Rugby Club’s Development squad took centre stage at the weekend, entertaining Midlands East 2 side Lincoln in a friendly.

To the team’s credit, they remained competitive throughout the match and, whilst

losing the game, the scoreline does not really reflecting how even the contest was.

Captain Luke Fowler scored the home side’s only try, following a break from number eight Sam Hughes.

Coach Ashely Coates used all substitutions in the second half, to allow game time

for players and to try out players in different positions, with an eye to next year’s

season.

BOSTON: Lane, Foxton, Sampson, Blanchard, Coley, Fowler, Overton, Hughes, Gray, Neal, Kippax, Cook, Hummel, Turley, Hall; Replacements: Harmston, Lloyd, Smith, Hannay, Borley, Butler, Philpott, Felicio, Delaney, Sharp, Johnson, Stones-Blackman.