Boston RFC Development power to 76-15 victory over Cleethorpes

Merit League

Boston Development XV 76

Cleethorpes Seconds 15

Boston RFC’s Development team secured their second-biggest win of the season in a match that saw five players secure a brace of tries, writes John Fletcher.

Mathew Bray, Tom Hobbs, Kyle Turley, Adam Overton and captain George Sharp all crossed the whitewash twice.

Boston kept the scoreboard ticking over throughout the game, their youthful back division creating space and, with their pace, registering 10 of the recorded tries.

Winger Hobbs scored the opening trywithin two minutes of the kick-off, followed shortly after by full back Turley, both efforts being converted by fly half Bray to put the home side 14-0 ahead.

Boston would record further tries through Sharp, Hobbs, Bray and Overton to enter half time 38-5 up.

The second half followed a similar pattern, and tries by Sam Gray, Bray, Overton, Josh Cook, Turley and scrum half Jack Reeson rounded off a convincing win.

BOSTON: Harmston, Sharp, Brogan, Godfrey, Coley, Richardson, Fowler, Overton, Reeson, Bray, Hobbs, Kippax, Cook, Woods, Turley; replacements: Cock, Gray, Pinheiro, Hannay, Barker.

Saturday’s scheduled clash at home to Bourne has been cancelled, so Boston Firsts return to action on the 27th, away to Chesterfield in a crucial league encounter (KO 2.15pm).