Boston RFC edge closer to safety following Ollerton victory

Midlands 4 East (North)

Boston RFC 20 Ollerton 5

Boston Rugby Club secured a vital and morale-boosting victory to lift them off bottom of the Midlands 4 East (North), writes John Fletcher.

Matt Bray. Photo: David Dales.

The Blue and Whites leapfrogged their opponents in the standings, but they remain level on points and two behind Skegness, who are currently outside of the drop zone.

Boston needed a strong start, electing to play against the wind.

Two tries within the first 10 minutes saw Boston take a 10-5 lead.

The first was scored through winger Jaron Cowern, the second by back row Luke Fowler.

Boston v Ollerton. Photo: David Dales.

The scoreboard would remain inactive until half time as Boston turned round with the advantage of the elements.

In a hard-fought contest, a well-struck Mathew Bray penalty would move Boston 13-5 in front, before a third converted try from the boot of fly half Bray sealed victory.

On Saturday, Boston Development Team play away prior to Boston’s next league match away at Skegness on March 24.

With the Lincolnshire rivals one place above Boston in the league, this derby clash will have added significance to bragging rights.

Boston v Ollerton. Photo: David Dales.

BOSTON: Hough, Sharp, Lane, Hardstaff, Eldin, Fowler, Overton, Jones, Stones- Blackman, Bray, Cowern, Hobbs, Baldwin, Turley, Cook; Replacements: Cook, Barnett, Sampson, Felicio.