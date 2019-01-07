Boston Rugby Club begin new year by thrashing Worksop

Midlands 4 East (North)

Boston 87 Worksop 5

Boston Rugby Club began the New Year in style, serving up a 12-try spectacular to beat Worksop 87-5.

Boston Rugby Club v Worksop action. Photo: David Dales.

It was the Blue and Whites’s highest points score of the season to date, writes John Fletcher.

The match saw a number of significant landmarks, with winger Jaron Cowern scoring four tries, fly half Matthew Bray coming away with a 37-point haul (a penalty, two tries and 12 conversions) and centre Charles Hughes recording his first brace for the first team.

Boston started the match playing with intensity and ambition and after six minutes were 14-0 ahead through tries from scrum half Rob Borley and winger Cowern, finishing off a flowing backs move.

Both tries were converted by Bray, who would not miss a conversion all afternoon.

A try by back row Luke Fowler, showing good strength to drive over from 10 metres out, and a penalty by Bray moved Boston 24 points ahead midway through the first half.

Further tries by Cowern, Michael Baldwin and Bray saw Boston enter the interval 45- 5 in the lead.

Coach Ash Coates elected to bring on all the bench to start the second half, adding fresh legs and wanting to maintain a high tempo and intensity.

The squad responded by keeping the scoreboard turning over with regular precision, adding

a further six tries via Hughes and Cowern, scoring two a piece, Bray and captain Lewis Eldin, showing good speed and running half the length of the pitch to score.

The five point bonus point win sees Boston maintain their sixth place in the Midlands 4 East (North).

Boston’s man of the match was second row George Sharp.

On Saturday Boston entertain Chesterfield Panthers (KO 2.15 pm).

All support is welcome.

BOSTON: Hough, Beard, Griffin, Coley, Sharp, Cotton-Betteridge, Fowler, Eldin, Borley, Bray, Hughes, Piggins, Cowern, Baldwin, Hobbs; Replacements: Kippax, Cook, de la Fontain, Hummel, Miles.

Boston Development 46

Sleaford Seconds 5

Boston RFC’s Development Squad loaned Sleaford a number of players to enable the match to go ahead.

Boston secured a well-deserved win over their local rivals with Robbie Jones earning the man of the match award with two tries.

Next week the Boston Development travel to play Spalding Seconds (KO 2.15 pm).

