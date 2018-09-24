Boston Rugby Club bounce back with Chesterfield victory

Midlands 4 East (North)

Chesterfield 12 Boston 34

Boston RFC moved up to sixth in the Midlands 4 East (North) with a 34-12 victory at Chesterfield.

The Blue and Whites claimed five points courtesy of their five-try, five-star performanbce.

The club was looking for a reaction to the two narrow defeats suffered last week, and the squad reacted in positive fashion.

Head Coach Ash Coates selected two new players on the bench, James Wilman and prop James Griffin making debuts later in the contest.

The first quarter proved to be a fast and furious affair with Chesterfield taking an early lead after four minutes when their strong running centre scored to move the home side 7-0 ahead.

Chesterfield’s backs were proving to be a handful and, with the visitors playing up the slope, Boston found themselves pinned in their own half for long defensive shifts.

Boston’s defensive drills and first-up tackling were put to the test, with second row Matt Coley, prop Dillan de La Fontaine and all the back row leading by example.

Somewhat against the run of play, a rare foray into the Chesterfield half saw back row Dave Cotton-Betteridge intercept a pass and, from outside the 22, show a good turn of speed to outpace the opposition and score under the posts.

The conversion by Matt Bray levelled the scores at 7-7 on 35 minutes.

For the next five minutes only resolute defending by the whole team ensured Chesterfield did not record any more points to see them enter half time 7-7.

For the start of the second half, several changes were made, Wilman, Jack Richardson and Louis Williams introduced.

Chesterfield showed their intent, opening the scoring within the first five minutes to move 12-7 ahead.

For Chesterfield, things started to unravel after 50 minutes when they were reduced to 14 men for 10 minutes.

During this period Boston recorded a penalty via Bray and a converted try by Harry Woods to move Boston 17-12 in front.

On 60 minutes from a ruck, number eight Sam Hughes picked up a loose ball and sprinted in to see his converted try by Bray put Boston 24-12 ahead.

Chesterfield’s indiscipline continued when the referee awarded a red card for a second yellow card offence.

Playing against 14 men Boston pressed home their advantage, seeing first John Hummel and secondly Jaron Cowern score.

Boston’s man of the match was prop Alex Hough.

On Saturday Boston resume league action at the Princess Royal Sports Arena, hosting table-toppers Cleethorpes (KO 3pm).

BOSTON: Hough, Beard, de la Fontaine, Eldin, Coley, Hughes, Cotton-Betteridge, Fowler, Gray, Kippax, Bray, Woods, Hummel, Cowern, Piggins; Replacements: Williams, Wilman, Griffin, Richardson, Felicio.

Boston Development 40 Lincoln Thirds 26

Boston’s Development team recorded an impressive win against rivals Lincoln.

On Saturday the Development team entertain Cleethorpes Seconds (KO 3pm).