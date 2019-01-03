Boston Rugby Club coach Coates has big plans for Blue and Whites

Boston Rugby Club head coach Ashley Coates has his sights set on building a title-winning squad – but he believes that patience has to a be a virtue.

While the Blue and Whites boss believes his squad has the potential to move up from the Midlands 4 East (North), he is is fully aware that foundations have to be laid first.

“We don’t just want to be in the league, we want to be top of the league and winning it,” he said.

“But it takes time to build a squad and get them working together in a certain way.

“A top-four finish is what I’m looking for this season, as it gives us a platform to buid on.”

This season has seen Coates – who has had prior commitments with the Royal Navy rugby side and Premiership team Saracens – up his involvement with Boston, who have already won more matches this season than in the past two combined.

But while he has plans for the First XV, he also believes the whole place is on the up.

“There’s a real vibe and buzz at the club,” he added.

“On Saturdays we’re putting out two teams, more than 30 players – that’s fantastic.

“But we also have junior teams and girls’ teams as well.

“As a coach, the toughest thing for me is having to try to keep 50 or 60 people happy.

“I’m happy to coach seven people as long as I feel it’s worthwhile and we’re all benefitting from it.

“But when you’ve got older players and young lads you need to keep them all switched on and try to develop them all differently, it can be a challenge.

“But I enjoy it and that’s how you want it to be.”

The Blue and Whites return from their Christmas break on Saturday when they host Worksop at the Princess Royal Sports Arena (KO 2.15pm).

And Coates is inviting the public to come and sample what is on offer on the Boardsides.

“We’re more than just a team,” he added.

“We want to remind people who might not normally be thinking about coming over and seeing what we can offer that we’re here.

“It’s a chance to watch some entertaining rugby, but we have social events on as well, like the fireworks night, the Christmas ball and bands on after games.

“Why not come down and watch us, have a drink, get involved and enjoy some sport. There’s a great atmosphere at the club.”