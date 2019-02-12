Boston Rugby Club Development secure 93-7 win on the road

Merit League

Skegness 2nds 7 Boston Development 93

The Boston Development Side’s points deluge swamped hosts Skegness at Wainfleet Road on Saturday.

George Stevens gave the visitors the lead inside 10 minutes, driving over from close range following a spell of good early pressure.

Shortly after John Hummel ran through to collect Sam Gray’s box kick to score and make it 10-0.

Gray dotted down following a searing break from Kaylan Hannay, and when Hummel added a try and conversion shortly after the visitors were close to being out of sight at 22-0.

Skegness hit back with a converted try just before the break, but there was still time for Adam Overton to cross and round off the first-half scoring at 27-7.

Hummel added another try and conversion early in the second period, and as Skegness began to tire so the try tally soared.

Josh Cook, James Redshaw and Hummel again all crossed in rapid succession.

Hannay and another Hummel conversion made it 62-7, quickly followed by further scoring efforts by full back Bruno Hall, Hannay again – a try converted by forward Jack Bell – Jonny Neal, and two more from Gray as Boston ran out comfortable 93-7 winners.

Full credit should go to Skegness, who continued to compete to the final whistle.

BOSTON: Hall, Butler, Hummel, Overton, Hannay, Neal, Gray; Felicio, Carr, Harmston, Redshaw,Woods, Philpott, Stevens, Blanshard; replacements - Buckberry, Foxton, Curtis, Cock, Bell, Hardstaff, Smith, Josh Cook, Simon Cook.