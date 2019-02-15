Boston Rugby Club have chance to show top-four credentials

Boston Rugby Club will host fourth-place Grimsby on Saturday, looking to keep their superb run going.

The Blue and Whites made it eight straight victories last week with a walkover win against basement side Gainsborough.

But prior to that they had claimed the scalps of top two Cleethorpes and East Retford.

Head coach Ashley Coates has set his side the target of a top-four finish, and now they have the chance to prove their pedigree against Grimsby at the PRSA.

The match begins at 2.15pm.

Prior to that, the Boston Belles ladies’s team will play their first home contest of the year against visitors Grimsby Ladies (noon).

The Development side travel to Wisbech (2.15pm).