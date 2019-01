Boston Rugby Club will be looking to make it five wins in a row when they host Chesterfield Panthers on Saturday.

Ashley Coates’s squad go into the contest on the back of four successive victories, including the weekend’s 87-5 thrashing of Worksop, which saw fly half Matt Bray score 37 points.

Chesterfield sit two places and 13 points behind the sixth-placed Blue and Whites in the Midlands 4 East (North).

Kick off at the Princess Royal Sports Arena will be at 2.15pm.